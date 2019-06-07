3 dogs dead after east London house fire

A trio of pets have died following a house fire in east London, according to the city’s fire department.

Firefighters say they were called to a house fire on Hale Street, south of Dundas Street, around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald told 980 CFPL that upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke and some fire spewing from the home’s main floor living room window.

“When they made entry to the house, they located three dogs and removed them from the fire,” Fitzgerald said.

“Unfortunately, all three dogs are deceased.”

Fitzgerald added that neighbours tried to rescue the dogs and firefighters had performed CPR. Both attempts to save the pets were unsuccessful.

The platoon chief says there were no other occupants in the house. The neighbours that attempted to rescue the dogs did inhale some smoke, but have since been cleared.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single property and Fitzgerald expects to the damage estimate to be high.

The blaze caused fire crews to close Hale Street between Brydges and Trafalgar streets, but that roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.