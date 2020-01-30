Menu

Crime

Missing Edmonton man found dead, charges laid

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 30, 2020 6:21 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 6:23 pm
Edmonton police issued a missing person report for Huran Baran on Jan. 25, 2020. His body was found earlier this week. .
Edmonton police issued a missing person report for Huran Baran on Jan. 25, 2020. His body was found earlier this week. . Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Just over a week after he was last seen, an Edmonton man has been found dead.

Huran Baran, 40, was last seen on Jan. 22 at a restaurant in the area of 133 Street and 137 Avenue and Edmonton police issued a missing persons report three days later.

READ MORE: Police consider death non-criminal after man’s body found outside business in west Edmonton industrial area

His body was found inside the Dodge Ram he was last seen driving earlier this week in the area of 48 Street and Mill Woods Road South. Police said it appears the truck had been parked there since the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

Police said Baran suffered “obvious injuries.”

Huran Baran was last seen driving a red Dodge Ram on Jan. 22, 2020. His body was later found inside.
Huran Baran was last seen driving a red Dodge Ram on Jan. 22, 2020. His body was later found inside. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday and the cause of his death was the result of sharp force injuries, police said. His death has been deemed a homicide.

Tristan Taschuk, 30, is facing one charge of second-degree murder. Police said that Taschuk and Baran were known to one another.

READ MORE: Edmonton police say new evidence confirms missing woman is dead

Police are not looking for any more suspects, but are looking for people who may have witnessed Baran’s truck in the area of 48 Street and Mill Woods Road south in the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

