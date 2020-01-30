Missing Edmonton man found dead, charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

Just over a week after he was last seen, an Edmonton man has been found dead.

Huran Baran, 40, was last seen on Jan. 22 at a restaurant in the area of 133 Street and 137 Avenue and Edmonton police issued a missing persons report three days later.

His body was found inside the Dodge Ram he was last seen driving earlier this week in the area of 48 Street and Mill Woods Road South. Police said it appears the truck had been parked there since the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

Police said Baran suffered “obvious injuries.”

Huran Baran was last seen driving a red Dodge Ram on Jan. 22, 2020. His body was later found inside. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday and the cause of his death was the result of sharp force injuries, police said. His death has been deemed a homicide.

Tristan Taschuk, 30, is facing one charge of second-degree murder. Police said that Taschuk and Baran were known to one another.

Police are not looking for any more suspects, but are looking for people who may have witnessed Baran’s truck in the area of 48 Street and Mill Woods Road south in the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.