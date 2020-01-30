U of R’s U-Pass program expands into spring and summer months

Send this page to someone via email

For first year University of Regina student Anchal, taking the bus to school is her only option.

So, when city council voted this week to extend the U-Pass through the spring and summer months, Anchal was relieved.

“Taking the bus pass from the school helps us a lot. It’s cheaper than outside [the U of R]…it’s accessible and easy,” Anchal said.

"We can't afford cabs on a daily basis."

Since the U-Pass program came into effect three years ago there’s been significant growth in transit use.

The University of Regina students’ union (URSU) claims a 250 per cent increase in bus product sales during the spring and summer months over that time.

URSU’s operations manager Neil Middlemiss said they sold roughly $95,000 of bus products in the spring and summer of 2015, with that amount jumping to more than $330,000 in 2019.

“That shows that a lot of students are getting very accustomed to taking the bus on a regular basis,” Middlemiss said.

“We’ve also had students complain that it’s too cost-prohibitive for them to come to the university in the spring and summer because there is no U-Pass program.”

In March, students voted in favour of a spring and summer pass, 1844 for it, 323 against it.

The university charges a mandatory nominal fee for the U-Pass to students taking at least one class a semester. Those who live on or near campus and outside of the city have the ability to opt-out.

The new changes will be in effect this year, attached with a three-year agreement ending on April 30, 2023.

Beginning in May 2021, a three per cent increase will be applied to the cost of the pass.

Students pay just under $90 per semester for the U-Pass, according to the URSU website.