Two Londoners charged after police seize $200K worth of drugs: London police

A man and woman are facing several charges after more than $200,000 worth of drugs were seized, according to London police.

Officials say a few addresses on Sterling, Trafalgar and Third streets were searched on Wednesday.

Police say several items were seized, including 2.02 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $202,000, and 13 grams of cocaine worth $1,300.

Other items seized were seven grams of hashish, 30 hydromorphone pills, 10 oxycodone pills, 10 dilaudid pills, 10 grams of cannabis, $905 in cash, a cellphone and two large digital scales, according to officials.

As a result of investigations, a 49-year-old London man is now facing seven counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failure to comply with release order.

A 47-year-old London woman has also been charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking by way of summons application.

The man is expected to appear in London court Thursday, while the woman is scheduled for March 13.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).