Crime

Man arrested after police dismantle suspected drug lab in Moncton

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 2:15 pm
Emergency crews attend the scene of a suspected drug lab in Moncton on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. .
Emergency crews attend the scene of a suspected drug lab in Moncton on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. . Wade Perry

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after police dismantled what they believe to be an illegal cannabis oil extraction operation in the city.

READ MORE: Emergence of crystal meth use in N.B. ‘very concerning,’ says Ensemble Greater Moncton

In a news release, New Brunswick RCMP said they searched a home on Drummond Street on Tuesday and discovered “an elaborate production operation” in the basement.

Officers were able to secure the scene, then evacuate two nearby homes as a precaution.

Police say they seized a number of items, pieces of equipment and substances which have been sent to a lab for testing.

Several homes in Moncton raided as part of RCMP drug investigation

The suspect has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 25.

