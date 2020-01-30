Man arrested after police dismantle suspected drug lab in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after police dismantled what they believe to be an illegal cannabis oil extraction operation in the city.

In a news release, New Brunswick RCMP said they searched a home on Drummond Street on Tuesday and discovered “an elaborate production operation” in the basement.

Officers were able to secure the scene, then evacuate two nearby homes as a precaution.

Police say they seized a number of items, pieces of equipment and substances which have been sent to a lab for testing.

The suspect has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 25.

