Ideas sought to revitalize downtown Peterborough alleyway on Hunter Street

Send this page to someone via email

The public is invited to share ideas to revitalize a downtown Peterborough alleyway.

On Wednesday evening, the Downtown Vibrancy Project launched the Hunter to Simcoe street alleyway revitalization project with an information and design session at Lett Studios on Simcoe Street.

The Downtown Vibrancy Project is a partnership between the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) and GreenUP. Now in its third year, it will feature the alleyway revitalization as a new project for 2020.

According to GreenUp, Wednesday’s session included representatives from the City of Peterborough, Lett Architects, Engage Engineering, Tree House Timberworks, Three Sisters Natural Landscapes, Mortlock Construction, Basterfield and Associates, Electric City Culture Council, Public Energy and other downtown businesses, area artists and residents.

What do YOU think should be done with the alleyway connecting the Simcoe St. garage to Hunter St. ? The DBIA @downtownPtbo is looking to have it transformed. @CHEXNewswatch pic.twitter.com/LtOmUbNy21 — Noor Ibrahim (@TheNoorIbrahim) January 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Terry Guiel, executive director of the DBIA, says the group is excited about the potential for this new phase of the Downtown Vibrancy Project.

“With the ideas we’re gathering and the power of these partnerships, there’s a great opportunity to transform this alleyway into a vibrant space that is more accessible and has increased value for residents and local businesses,” he said.

Two years ago, the Downtown Vibrancy Project completed the biggest Depave Paradise project in Canada that year with the garden installation at 100 Water St., behind the No Frills grocery store.

Last year, a low-use section of a parking lot outside Euphoria Wellness Spa was transformed into a green space with benches, boardwalks and trees. The park was named Jiimaan’ndewengadnong, or “The Place Where the Heart of the Canoe Beats.” The area will soon showcase two canoe-themed public art pieces created by local Anishinaabe artist Tia Cavanagh.

The Downtown Vibrancy Project in Peterborough held a session on Wednesday to discuss ideas to revitalize an alleyway. GreenUp

To get involved in the Downtown Vibrancy Project, visit online or email Dawn Pond of GreenUP.

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 Peterborough Depave Paradise project, largest of its kind in Canada Peterborough Depave Paradise project, largest of its kind in Canada