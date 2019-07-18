Ottawa investing $250K for green economy hub in Peterborough to improve businsses’ sustainability

The federal government is investing more than $255,000 in three new green economy hubs including one in Peterborough.

Green Economy Canada is working with local partners to establish hubs in Peterborough and New Brunswick. The hubs aim to support networks of businesses to help them set and achieve sustainability targets and become more energy-efficient. The goal is to launch by fall 2020 to help businesses save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

On Thursday, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, federal minister of natural resources, announced $256,250 for the three proposed hubs.

“Our government believes that Peterborough has all the right credentials to be a national hub and leader in this work. Climate change is real,” Monsef stated.

“There is no longer a choice to be made between protecting our environment and growing our economy. We must do both. Local businesses play an integral role in creating a sustainable future. Becoming more energy-efficient leads to lower energy costs and maintenance costs, creates less pollution, all the while creating jobs and increasing industry competitiveness.”

The project, funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Energy Efficiency Program, supports innovation for business and community sustainability.

“Our transition to a low-carbon future is critical not only to address the enormous climate challenge we face but to ensure Canadian businesses stay competitive in a rapidly shifting global economy,” stated Priyanka Lloyd, executive director of Green Economy Canada

Others involved in the Peterborough hub include the City of Peterborough, Peterborough GreenUp, Peterborough Distribution Inc., Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development, Sustainable Peterborough and Trent University.

In a joint statement, the groups said:

“Peterborough is committed to addressing climate change, and to making measurable progress on our local Climate Change Action Plan. We’re excited to have been selected as one of the communities participating in the federally funded expansion of Green Economy Hubs, and to be working with local businesses and community partners to co-create the tools, resources, and supports necessary to advance a low-carbon future in this region.”

