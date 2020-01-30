Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man in his 20s to be charged after fight turns deadly in Blainville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 11:39 am
Updated January 30, 2020 11:40 am
The case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police.
The case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police. Karol Dahl/Global News

A man in his 20s is expected to be charged in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man following a fight inside a residence in Blainville, Que., on Wednesday.

Provincial police say the victim is Mazen Adel Halabi.

They have not identified the accused, his relationship with the victim or the exact charge the Crown will lay in the case.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in Blainville: Sûreté du Québec

A perimeter remained in place early Thursday around the home in the suburb about 35 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The probe was transferred to the Quebec provincial police’s major-crimes division.

Police say they received a 911 call for someone in crisis at the home on Wednesday, and the suspect was arrested on site and questioned over several hours.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeBlainvilleBlainville deathMazen Adel Halabi
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.