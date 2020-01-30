Vomiting, strange smell reported in downtown Ottawa dental office

Send this page to someone via email

Hazmat crews were seen entering a dental clinic in downtown Ottawa on Thursday to respond to reports of sudden illness.

Ottawa firefighters, paramedics and police were called to O’Connor Dental Health at 99 Bank St. on Thursday morning after two clients reported symptoms of vomiting, a burning sensation in their eyes and smelling varsol, a paint thinner.

Ottawa paramedics say they received the call at 9:50 a.m. from a woman complaining of a bad odour causing nausea and vomiting.

Paramedics attended to two people, who both declined to be transported to hospital.

Ottawa police were called in to block off the road between Queen and Albert streets while firefighters entered the office.

Jen McNeely, spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services, says crews tested for carbon monoxide, which came up negative.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police were called in to block off the road between Queen and Albert streets while firefighters entered the office. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

She noted the entire complex was not evacuated because the dentist’s office had its own ventilation system, which staff were able to shut off from the rest of the building.

Ottawa firefighters dressed in hazmat suits entered the office carrying specialized equipment that could detect other gases.

7:56 The importance of carbon monoxide detectors in schools The importance of carbon monoxide detectors in schools

As of 11 a.m., McNeely said no other gases were picked up by their crews.

McNeely did note that the dentist office sits on the ground floor of the building, right above a paint store.

It’s unclear as of yet if the reported varsol smell has anything to do with that store.