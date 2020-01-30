Menu

Crime

Ajax man who claimed to be foster dad charged in 20-year-old sex assault case, police say

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 11:57 am
The Special Investigations Unit has laid three charges against a Durham police officer after a 2017 shooting incident in Toronto. .
The Special Investigations Unit has laid three charges against a Durham police officer after a 2017 shooting incident in Toronto. . Jasmine Pazzano / Global News File

A 50-year-old Ajax man who police allege would claim to be a foster dad more than two decades ago has been charged with sexual assault.

Durham police said the alleged offences reported by the victim, who was a young child at the time, took place at the suspect’s home in Pickering and Ajax from 1993 to 2000.

Officers said the suspect befriended the victim and allegedly sexually assaulted him on several occasions.

READ MORE: Former elementary teacher charged in historic sex assault case involving student: Durham police

Investigators said the suspect claimed to be a foster dad for homeless teenage boys, but did not have affiliation to any foster parent services.

David Belak, from Ajax, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple offences including sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

