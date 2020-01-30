Menu

Canada

Regina Peewee B Rebels nominated for Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 11:15 am
WATCH: The Regina Peewee B Rebels are representing Saskatchewan after being nominated for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

The Regina Peewee B Rebels are representing Saskatchewan in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

Through bottle drives and raffles, the team raised more than $4,000 to purchase skating equipment for a boy living with a severe disability.

READ MORE: Regina hockey player with physical disability stands up on skates for first time

The Kaye Trainer allows the boy, a Regina SuperHERO hockey player, to skate while standing – and the chance to play with his teammates for the very first time.

Now, the Rebels are among the 10 regional finalists in the competition.

“We were really excited. We were actually playing a hockey game so we weren’t able to watch it live, but one of the parents videotaped and sent it to my phone,” said Nathan Strueby, Regina Peewee B Rebels head coach.

“In the intermission I showed the girls.”

READ MORE: HEROS program comes to Regina, eases challenges for kids playing hockey

Rebels Mila Snell has a younger sister Ava with special needs who plays on the SuperHEROS team –it’s how they got involved.

“Even before the Good Deeds Cup started, the team would go and watch Ava practice to show our support,” Strueby said.

“It kind of just went from there to be honest with you.”

The finalists will be narrowed downed to a Top 3 on Feb. 9 when voting closes.

“Of course we wanted to win and get onto the next level, but the amount of experiences we’ve had this year so far, with the relationships we’ve already made – we considered it a win already,” Strueby said.

The winner of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup will receive $100,000 to donate to their charity of choice.

HockeyDisabilityRebelsGood Deeds CupChevrolet Good Deeds CupKaye TrainerRegina Peewee B RebelsRegina SuperHERO
