Regina Peewee B Rebels nominated for Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

The Regina Peewee B Rebels are representing Saskatchewan in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

Through bottle drives and raffles, the team raised more than $4,000 to purchase skating equipment for a boy living with a severe disability.

The Kaye Trainer allows the boy, a Regina SuperHERO hockey player, to skate while standing – and the chance to play with his teammates for the very first time.

Kyle skated past the glass and yelled "Look At Me!" That's the power of adapted sport for those who need it. Thanks @HockeyRegina @TrentMeyerAg @CTJumpstart for helping us bring #SuperHEROS to Regina and make history today. #firstinwesterncanada pic.twitter.com/KDBsIokYr8 — HEROS Hockey (@heroshockey) January 11, 2020

Now, the Rebels are among the 10 regional finalists in the competition.

“We were really excited. We were actually playing a hockey game so we weren’t able to watch it live, but one of the parents videotaped and sent it to my phone,” said Nathan Strueby, Regina Peewee B Rebels head coach.

“In the intermission I showed the girls.”

Rebels Mila Snell has a younger sister Ava with special needs who plays on the SuperHEROS team –it’s how they got involved.

“Even before the Good Deeds Cup started, the team would go and watch Ava practice to show our support,” Strueby said.

“It kind of just went from there to be honest with you.”

The finalists will be narrowed downed to a Top 3 on Feb. 9 when voting closes.

“Of course we wanted to win and get onto the next level, but the amount of experiences we’ve had this year so far, with the relationships we’ve already made – we considered it a win already,” Strueby said.

The winner of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup will receive $100,000 to donate to their charity of choice.

