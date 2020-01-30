Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Winnipeg’s USL League Two franchise sold to FC Manitoba

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 11:00 am
Winnipeg's Tyson Farago practices with WSA Winnipeg.
Winnipeg's Tyson Farago practices with WSA Winnipeg. Michael Draven / Global News

Winnipeg’s USL League Two franchise is changing hands after nearly 10 years of operation.

The soccer team formerly known as WSA Winnipeg has been purchased by a new entity called FC Manitoba Inc.

They’re run by the Garcea Group of Companies, who also own the Manitoba Major Soccer League’s Ital-Inter SC.

“The Winnipeg League Two franchise is our next step in building our player development pathway,” John Garcea, the company’s president, said in a statement.

The team will now be called FC Manitoba, and it’ll undergo a makeover, with a new logo to be unveiled at a media conference on Thursday.

The team was previously owned by Eduardo Badescu of the World Soccer Academy since its founding in 2010.

“It is time for me to move on and let others to bring it to the next level,” Badescu said in a statement to Global News.

One of the first orders of business for the new ownership group will be to hire a new head coach. Badescu has served in that capacity since its inception.

WSA Winnipeg failed to win a game last season with a 0-13-1 record. They have missed the playoffs in all nine seasons of their existence.

