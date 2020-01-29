Edmonton police lay 80 charges in gang-related weapons arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service Gang Suppression Team has laid 80 charges against four people after a southwest traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple loaded firearms and 10.1 grams of cocaine within the vehicle.

The traffic stop, which involved a Dodge Caravan, occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the Callingwood neighbourhood.

“Our team, gang suppression team, received information of criminal activity in the area,” Const. Steven Poole said.

“We attended that general vicinity and saw a vehicle we deemed suspicious. Lo and behold, we located three loaded firearms in it.” Tweet This

Krystal Mildred L’Hirondelle, 35, faces 17 charges that are firearms and weapon related, but as the driver of the vehicle will be facing an additional three charges under the Traffic Safety Act and the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, police said.

Terris Gordon Cardinal, 30, faces 21 charges, including breach of firearms prohibition and possession of a controlled substance.

Clifford Johnathan Gladue, 30, also faces 21 charges, all firearms related.

Joshua Russell Gauthier, 21, faces 19 charges, also all related to the firearms.

Const. Poole said the accused were known to police and are associates of a known gang in the city, though he wouldn’t name the gang.

“We like to hope that [police] prevented a violent crime from occurring late that evening,” Poole said.

All four have been released under strict conditions. Poole said the gang suppression team would be working to check in on them.