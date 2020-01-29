Menu

Man facing marijuana charge sparks a joint in court

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 1:49 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 1:54 pm
WATCH: A Tennessee man making a court appearance on a charge of simple possession was arrested Monday after lighting a joint in the courtroom.

A Tennessee judge was not down for a puff-puff-pass while trying a man for cannabis possession.

Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was in court in Wilson County on Monday facing a charge of simple possession.

Instead of just facing his charge, Boston had a message he wanted to send. While addressing general sessions Judge Haywood Barry, he started discussing the importance of weed legalization.

To really drive his point home, he then pulled out what appeared to be a joint, lit it with a match and began smoking it. The courtroom erupted with laughter and Spencer was promptly arrested and escorted out of the courtroom.

Before leaving the room, CNN reports, he gave it one last college try, yelling to the court audience: “The people deserve better!”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office records, Spencer is charged with disorderly conduct, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and contempt of court.

He’s currently serving 10 days in jail for contempt of court, after which he’s eligible to post a US$3,000 bond.

Spencer’s next court appearance is set for April 14.

