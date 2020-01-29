Criminal neglect alleged after B.C. woman with developmental disability dies in care

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Coquitlam woman and a community care centre have been criminally charged after a 54-year-old woman with a developmental disability died in care.

Coquitlam RCMP said the woman was found dead in a private home on Oct. 13, 2018.

“The investigation determined that the victim did not receive the ‘necessaries of life,'” according to an RCMP media release.

“Necessaries of life refers to those things necessary to preserve life such as food, shelter, medical attention and protection from harm.”

1:49 B.C. caregiver fired after leaving woman with disability in hot car B.C. caregiver fired after leaving woman with disability in hot car

Police say the Crown has now approved charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to perform a legal duty to provide necessaries of life against 51-year-old Astrid Charlotte Dahl.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Dahl was in a residential home-sharing agreement with Kinsight Community Society at the time of the death, and that the organization has also been charged with failure to perform a legal duty to provide necessaries of life.

Global News has requested comment from Kinsight.

Kinsight is a registered non-profit, which receives public funding from BC Housing, the Ministry of Children and Family Development, Fraser Health and the federal government.

The organization’s website says it works in New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Anmore and Belcarra, and provides services including employment and shared living.

Shared living is described as “living in a home with a family or another person who shares their daily life and interests,” a model the organization says encourages personal relationships, connection to the community, and well-being

“Our mission is to promote options and opportunities for people to have meaningful relationships and fulfilling lives,” according to the website.

Dahl and Kinsight’s director are due in court on March 9.

Police are expected to provide an update on the case at 10 a.m. Wednesday.