CP Rail reports $664M Q4 profit, up from $545M a year ago

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 9:15 am
A Canadian Pacific Rail maintenance worker climbs onto a locomotive at the company's Port Coquitlam yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday May 23, 2012. .
A Canadian Pacific Rail maintenance worker climbs onto a locomotive at the company's Port Coquitlam yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday May 23, 2012. . Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it earned a fourth-quarter profit of $664 million, up from a profit of $545 million in the same period a year earlier.

The railway says its profit amounted to $4.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $3.83 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled nearly $2.07 billion, up from nearly $2.01 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CP Rail says it earned $4.77 per diluted share in the quarter, up from $4.55 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $4.66 per share for the quarter and $2.02 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CP Rail’s operating ratio, an industry metric where a lower ratio means more efficient operations, rose to 57.0 per cent for the last three months of 2019 compared with 56.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
