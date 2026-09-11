‘Our grief has not faded,’ Carney says on 25th anniversary of 9/11

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Canada will never forget those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday as the world marked the 25th anniversary of that devastating day.

“The truest tribute is to serve – to look after the stranger amongst us simply because help is needed,” Carney said.

Carney remembered the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks, including 24 Canadians as well as thousands who were wounded.

“Twenty-five years on, our grief has not faded – and neither has our resolve to stand against hatred and terrorism,” he said.

Canada will never forget. pic.twitter.com/zvpzoRmrbs — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 11, 2026

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In his tribute, Carney also expressed solidarity with Americans.

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“Canadians stand with our American neighbours in mourning, remembrance, and solidarity,” he said.

In the hours following the attacks, when American airspace was closed off, Canada accepted 224 planes “without hesitation,” Carney said, making a special mention of the town Gander, N.L.

The town of Gander, N.L., a town of around 10,000 people, and surrounding areas took in nearly 7,000 stranded travellers whose planes were diverted.

NATO, the military alliance of which both Canada and the United States are part, invoked a rare article in its charter for the first time in its history. Article 5, which calls on all members to respond to an attack on any one member, was invoked and Canada followed the U.S. as it invaded Afghanistan.

Carney paid tribute to the more than 40,000 Canadians who served in Afghanistan in the years that followed.

“We will never forget those who never came home, the courage of those who ran toward the danger, and the small acts of kindness that brought light to the darkest of days,” he said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also paid tribute to the victims.

“We remember every life that was tragically lost and honour the courage that Canadians and Americans summoned in its wake,” Poilievre said on Friday.