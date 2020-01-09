Calgary drivers beware: 8 Street S.E. to close permanently at railway tracks

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are warning drivers about an impending road closure in southeast Calgary that will impact those travelling through the community of Ramsay.

Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8 Street S.E. will be closed permanently to drivers, cyclist and pedestrians at the railway tracks south of 9 Avenue S.E.

According to the City of Calgary, the closure will accommodate the Canadian Pacific Railway’s “reconfiguration and operations and as part of land negotiations for the Green Line LRT project.”

Once the closure is in place, drivers are encouraged to use Olympic Way/4 Street S.E. or 11/12 Street S.E. to move north or southbound.

Pedestrians and cyclists, meanwhile, can use the Elbow River Pathway on the east side of the Elbow River under the CP Rail bridge to connect to north and southbound 8 Street S.E. and 9 Avenue S.E.

The city says the Green Line LRT project, which will connect communities in southeast Calgary to north Calgary communities, is “vital” to the city’s future.

For more information on the Green Line, visit the City of Calgary’s website.