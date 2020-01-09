Menu

Canada

Calgary drivers beware: 8 Street S.E. to close permanently at railway tracks

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 2:32 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 2:33 pm
he City will be closing 8 Street S.E. at the CP crossing south of 9 Avenue S.E. permanently on January 15. 8 Street S.E. will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.
he City will be closing 8 Street S.E. at the CP crossing south of 9 Avenue S.E. permanently on January 15. 8 Street S.E. will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Getty Images

Officials are warning drivers about an impending road closure in southeast Calgary that will impact those travelling through the community of Ramsay.

Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8 Street S.E. will be closed permanently to drivers, cyclist and pedestrians at the railway tracks south of 9 Avenue S.E.

READ MORE: Calgary should focus on BRT instead of LRT in light of Green Line uncertainty: councillors

According to the City of Calgary, the closure will accommodate the Canadian Pacific Railway’s “reconfiguration and operations and as part of land negotiations for the Green Line LRT project.”

Once the closure is in place, drivers are encouraged to use Olympic Way/4 Street S.E. or 11/12 Street S.E. to move north or southbound.

Pedestrians and cyclists, meanwhile, can use the Elbow River Pathway on the east side of the Elbow River under the CP Rail bridge to connect to north and southbound 8 Street S.E. and 9 Avenue S.E.

READ MORE: Calgary, Edmonton LRT projects could be cancelled with 90 days’ notice, changed by minister

The city says the Green Line LRT project, which will connect communities in southeast Calgary to north Calgary communities, is “vital” to the city’s future.

For more information on the Green Line, visit the City of Calgary’s website.

