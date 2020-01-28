Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary-based Calfrac reports fourth quarter loss on lower revenue

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 2:37 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 2:42 pm
The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors predicted in November that just 4,900 oil and gas wells will be drilled in Canada this year, less than half the 11,226 wells drilled in 2014.
The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors predicted in November that just 4,900 oil and gas wells will be drilled in Canada this year, less than half the 11,226 wells drilled in 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

One of Canada’s largest oil and gas well completion companies is reporting a loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 as demand for its services remains at a low ebb.

Using preliminary figures, Calgary-based Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it will register a loss before income taxes of between $69 million and $74 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 on revenue of between $310 million and $325 million.

READ MORE: Pair of Calgary-based fracking firms report double-digit Q2 revenue declines

In the same period of 2018, the company, which has operations in Western Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia, reported a net loss of $3.5 million on revenue of $499 million.

Calfrac announced two weeks ago its 2020 capital budget of about $100 million would be used mainly to maintain equipment, not buy new gear. Its capital budget was about $140 million in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kenney wants swift approval from Trudeau for Teck Frontier oilsands mine

The company has cut staff and is marketing fewer of its pressure pumping crews _ which provide hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” services needed to enhance production from oil and gas wells _ because of the low-demand, low-price environment.

The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors predicted in November that just 4,900 oil and gas wells will be drilled in Canada this year, less than half the 11,226 wells drilled in 2014.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Oil and GasCanadian Association of Oilwell Drilling ContractorsCanada oil and gasQ4Fourth QuarterCalfrac Well ServicesCalfracCalfrac Q4Calfrac Well Services Ltd.well completion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.