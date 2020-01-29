Menu

Canada

Mission RCMP recover body and vehicle that plummeted 100 metres over embankment

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted January 29, 2020 6:02 am
Mission RCMP say suspicious circumstances do not appear to be a factor in the death of a male found inside a vehicle that plummeted 100 metres down a steep embankment.

A passerby spotted the vehicle Tuesday morning just off Dewdney Trunk Road near the Stave Falls Dam, and called it in to police.

Corporal Patrick Mehain tells Global News they’ve yet to determine how long the vehicle had been there, saying it was likely ‘longer than overnight’.

Mehain says it’s too early in the investigation to rule out alcohol, drugs or speed as factors in the crash.

Police had Dewdney Trunk Road closed for the better part of Tuesday while they worked to recover the vehicle.

