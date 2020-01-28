Kyle Lowry sets Raptors franchise assist record in 130-114 win over Hawks

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Pascal Siakam had 24 points and nine rebounds, while Kyle Lowry became Toronto’s all-time leader in assists as the Raptors stretched their win streak to eight games with a 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors (33-14), who had six players score in double figures. Fred VanVleet finished with 19 points, while Lowry had 12 to go with the 11 assists that pushed him past Jose Calderon as the Raptors’ assist leader. Terence Davis finished with 15.

John Collins had 28 points to top the Hawks (12-36).

Marc Gasol had 10 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with tightness in his left hamstring. The Spanish big man missed 12 games with an injury to the same hamstring earlier this season.

The Raptors, who began the night tied with Miami for second in the Eastern Conference, never trailed against a struggling Hawks team that’s foundering down in last in the East and had won just once in their previous 10 games. The Raptors parlayed their early double-digit into 18 points by midway through the third quarter, and led 97-83 to start the fourth.

The Raptors stretched their lead to 28 in the final frame, while holding the Hawks scoreless until Kevin Huerter connected on a three-pointer 3:59 into the quarter.