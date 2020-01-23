Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam named 2020 NBA all-star game starter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2020 7:37 pm

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam wrote another page in his stunning NBA story on Thursday when he was named a starter for the Eastern Conference team for this year’s NBA all-star game.

The starters were chosen by fan balloting.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to be an all-star reserve. The reserves are chosen by the head coaches in each conference, and will be announced Jan. 30.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors named Canadian Press team of the year

The 25-year-old Siakam has averaged 23.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season – all career highs. Toronto is just a point out of second place in the East and riding a five-game winning streak.

Siakam’s selection Thursday marked the sixth consecutive year the Raptors have an all-star starter. They’re the only NBA team during that time span that can say that.

Story continues below advertisement

Leonard started last season. Kyle Lowry started in 2015 and 2016, while DeMar DeRozan started in 2017 and 2018.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto RaptorsNBAKyle LowryPascal SiakamNBA All-Star Game2020 NBA All-Star GamePascal Siakam all-star game
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.