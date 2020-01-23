Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam named 2020 NBA all-star game starter

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam wrote another page in his stunning NBA story on Thursday when he was named a starter for the Eastern Conference team for this year’s NBA all-star game.

The starters were chosen by fan balloting.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to be an all-star reserve. The reserves are chosen by the head coaches in each conference, and will be announced Jan. 30.

The 25-year-old Siakam has averaged 23.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season – all career highs. Toronto is just a point out of second place in the East and riding a five-game winning streak.

Siakam’s selection Thursday marked the sixth consecutive year the Raptors have an all-star starter. They’re the only NBA team during that time span that can say that.

Leonard started last season. Kyle Lowry started in 2015 and 2016, while DeMar DeRozan started in 2017 and 2018.