Beaurepaire Village residents stunned at sudden closure of a West Island institution

Send this page to someone via email

Beaurepaire Village residents say they are stunned by the sudden closure of a West Island institution, with many still learning their favourite coffee shop has shut its doors.

Homestyle Bakery and the Black Lion Pub quietly closed in early January, but nobody knows why.

“It was quite a shock,” says NOVA receptionist Gail Marion, who works next door.

“A lot of people in the little town kept coming to the restaurant: ‘oh no, my bakery; oh no, my pub.’”

All that’s left is a permanently closed sign blocking off its snow-piled front steps.

Owner Bob Simatos opened the doors to the Beaconsfield institution in 1994.

Global News reached out, but he wasn’t available for comment Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle says he found out the same way as any resident — while looking for a cup of Joe.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield in limbo over sound wall construction as it awaits MTQ report

The city was given no notice of the closure and the building has since been sold, according to Bourelle.

“It’s a disappointment for us to see the closing,” says Bourelle.

“No doubt about it, Homestyle was very much part of the Village and a landmark and we’re very sorry to see that the owner has made that decision.”

It’s still unclear what will replace the Homestyle Bakery and the Black Lion Pub.

Residents who live in the area say they hope something similar occupies the space.

“We’re hoping a restaurant will go in again,” Marion said. “I often bought my lunch there.”

Another resident and his wife, who declined to be named, said they enjoyed the proximity of the Black Lion Pub to their house.

“It would be nice if it were another coffee place, or a place you can have lunch or breakfast,” they said.

They only hope the next occupant will do the same to gather the community, as Homestyle Bakery and the Black Lion Pub has done for so many years.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Longtime Pierrefonds watering hole calls it quits Longtime Pierrefonds watering hole calls it quits