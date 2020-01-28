Lethbridge College campus evacuated Tuesday, police investigating

Classes at Lethbridge College came to an abrupt end on Tuesday afternoon as the campus issued an evacuation alert shortly before 1:30 p.m.
The college said the alert was due “unforeseen circumstances.”
“The campus will be closed for the remainder of the day,” the college said in a statement released to media on Tuesday.
“Everyone is asked to avoid the Lethbridge College campus until further notice.”
The college said updates will be provided as more information is available.
At 2:20 p.m., Lethbridge police confirmed they were investigating a report of a threat at the college.
“Lethbridge College has evacuated their campus as a precautionary measure and will provide updates to staff and students regarding the closure,” police said in a news release.
This story will continue to be updated as we get more information.
