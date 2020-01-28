Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge College campus evacuated Tuesday, police investigating

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 4:31 pm
A Lethbridge police vehicle on the Lethbridge College campus Tuesday.
A Lethbridge police vehicle on the Lethbridge College campus Tuesday. Emily Olsen/Global News

Classes at Lethbridge College came to an abrupt end on Tuesday afternoon as the campus issued an evacuation alert shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The college said the alert was due “unforeseen circumstances.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The campus will be closed for the remainder of the day,” the college said in a statement released to media on Tuesday.

“Everyone is asked to avoid the Lethbridge College campus until further notice.”

The college said updates will be provided as more information is available.

At 2:20 p.m., Lethbridge police confirmed they were investigating a report of a threat at the college.

“Lethbridge College has evacuated their campus as a precautionary measure and will provide updates to staff and students regarding the closure,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will continue to be updated as we get more information.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeCollegeLethbridge CollegeCollege EvacuatedEvacuation Lethbridge collegelcLC EvacuatedLethbridge College EvacuatedLethbridge police collegePolice at Lethbridge college
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.