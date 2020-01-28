Lethbridge College campus evacuated Tuesday, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Classes at Lethbridge College came to an abrupt end on Tuesday afternoon as the campus issued an evacuation alert shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The college said the alert was due “unforeseen circumstances.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Lethbridge College campus has been evacuated. The campus will be closed for the remainder of the day. Everyone is asked to avoid campus until further notice. Updates will be posted to the Lethbridge College website. https://t.co/zayddzhMO5 — Lethbridge College (@LethCollege) January 28, 2020

“The campus will be closed for the remainder of the day,” the college said in a statement released to media on Tuesday.

“Everyone is asked to avoid the Lethbridge College campus until further notice.”

The college said updates will be provided as more information is available.

At 2:20 p.m., Lethbridge police confirmed they were investigating a report of a threat at the college.

“Lethbridge College has evacuated their campus as a precautionary measure and will provide updates to staff and students regarding the closure,” police said in a news release.

Police are investigating a report of a threat at Lethbridge College. LC has evacuated their campus as a precautionary measure. No further information will be released at this time. An update will be provided when available. #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) January 28, 2020

