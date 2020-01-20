Alberta’s new post-secondary funding model tied to performance measures

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s new funding model for post-secondary institutions ties some of the money to performance measures.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says that starting in April, up to 15 per cent of public funds for the schools will be linked to measures such as enrolment, graduation rates and filling job market needs.

That number is to grow to 40 per cent of funding by 2022.

Nicolaides says the model is being used successfully in the United States, some European countries, and Hong Kong to make post-secondary schools more responsive and effective.

2:03 MacKinnon panel report urges Alberta post-secondary schools to rely less on government funding MacKinnon panel report urges Alberta post-secondary schools to rely less on government funding

He says the government will be consulting with each of the 26 post-secondary schools to set up performance measures for each institution.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the approach will not force schools to compete against each other for taxpayer dollars.