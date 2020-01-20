Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta’s new post-secondary funding model tied to performance measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2020 12:39 pm
Students walk through campus at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. .
Students walk through campus at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. . File/Global News

Alberta’s new funding model for post-secondary institutions ties some of the money to performance measures.

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says that starting in April, up to 15 per cent of public funds for the schools will be linked to measures such as enrolment, graduation rates and filling job market needs.

READ MORE: Students protest cuts to post-secondary education in Alberta budget

That number is to grow to 40 per cent of funding by 2022.

Nicolaides says the model is being used successfully in the United States, some European countries, and Hong Kong to make post-secondary schools more responsive and effective.

MacKinnon panel report urges Alberta post-secondary schools to rely less on government funding
MacKinnon panel report urges Alberta post-secondary schools to rely less on government funding

READ MORE: MacKinnon Panel report urges Alberta post-secondary schools to rely less on government funding

He says the government will be consulting with each of the 26 post-secondary schools to set up performance measures for each institution.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the approach will not force schools to compete against each other for taxpayer dollars.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta educationAlberta UCPDemetrios NicolaidesAlberta Post Secondary InstitutionsAlberta post-secondary enrolmentAlberta post-secondary fundingAlberta post-secondary funding enrolmentAlberta post-secondary graduation ratesAlberta post-secondary jobs
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.