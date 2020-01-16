Universities over-budget; need to freeze travel, hiring, hosting: Alberta government

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s advanced education minister says post-secondary schools are going over their budgets and he’s urging them to immediately freeze hiring and stop spending on travel and hosting.

Demetrios Nicolaides says in a letter to Alberta’s 21 largest post-secondary schools that recent financial statements show that their spending is on track to be much higher than anticipated.

Nicolaides wants the schools to provide the government with monthly financial reports to ensure they stay on financial track and to defer as many other expenditures as possible.

The letter does not give financial details, breakdowns or estimates on overspending.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government has reduced operating spending by five per cent for post-secondary education and lifted a freeze on tuitions.

The government says Alberta spends more on post-secondary students than most other provinces and reforms are needed.

