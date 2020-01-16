Menu

Canada

Universities over-budget; need to freeze travel, hiring, hosting: Alberta government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 1:13 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 1:14 pm
Alberta budget 2019: A look at how the UCP plans to balance the books
WATCH: (Oct. 24, 2019) Alberta's budget preserves health and education funding but there are cuts to cities, civil servants and universities. Tom Vernon takes a look at the nuts and bolts of the budget.

Alberta’s advanced education minister says post-secondary schools are going over their budgets and he’s urging them to immediately freeze hiring and stop spending on travel and hosting.

Demetrios Nicolaides says in a letter to Alberta’s 21 largest post-secondary schools that recent financial statements show that their spending is on track to be much higher than anticipated.

READ MORE: Post-secondary students descend upon Alberta legislature to protest UCP cuts

Nicolaides wants the schools to provide the government with monthly financial reports to ensure they stay on financial track and to defer as many other expenditures as possible.

The letter does not give financial details, breakdowns or estimates on overspending.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2019 includes cuts to cities, civil servants, universities

Premier Jason Kenney’s government has reduced operating spending by five per cent for post-secondary education and lifted a freeze on tuitions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winners and losers in Alberta budget 2019

The government says Alberta spends more on post-secondary students than most other provinces and reforms are needed.

Political scientist Duane Bratt weighs in on Alberta budget 2019: ‘This was not a shock’
Political scientist Duane Bratt weighs in on Alberta budget 2019: ‘This was not a shock’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsJason KenneyAlberta educationAlberta BudgetAlberta UCPAlberta budget 2019Advanced EducationAlberta post-secondaryAlberta Universities
