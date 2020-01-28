Inclusivity education funding in N.S. starting to show results: deputy minister

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s senior education official pointed Tuesday to early positive signs from funding increases and changes to the province’s inclusive education programs, though opposition critics are looking for more detail.

Cathy Montreuil, deputy minister of education, told a legislature committee there is anecdotal evidence of improvements for students with learning disabilities and other learning challenges in the second year of a five-year plan to improve the system.

Inclusive education, as defined by a provincial commission that studied the issue, involves specialized programs and help for students with learning disabilities but is also aimed at addressing issues of social inequity experienced by African Nova Scotians and Indigenous peoples.

Montreuil cites testimonials from teachers and students of improvements and says systems are now in place in schools to track performance in literacy and math.

She says fresh funding has added 364 staff with jobs tied to inclusive education, including specialized teachers, staff in alternative schools, support workers and a variety of education specialists and non-teaching staff.

However Claudia Chender, an NDP member of the legislature, asked why the province wouldn’t provide the opposition with details of whether it’s meeting specific goals set out by the Commission for Inclusive Education, which released the “Students First” report in March 2018.

She says her party has received blanked-out pages from the Education Department when it asked for progress reports through the Freedom of Information Act.

“Try as we may, we cannot figure out what the road map is that’s being followed by the department,” she said.

The three-person Commission for Inclusive Education- with a chairperson appointed jointly by the teachers’ union and the province – was created following a brief teachers’ strike in 2017.

Dozens of teachers testified at the time before a legislature committee that poorly implemented and underfunded inclusion policies had made classrooms chaotic for children in specialized programs and their classmates.

The commission pointed out in 2018 that “a significant percentage of students do not possess the grade level skills in reading, writing, or mathematics that are essential to school success.”

It also concluded that “a growing number of students have severe behavioural challenges that interrupt the teaching, learning and safety of themselves and others.”

Montreuil testified that one improvement since the commission’s report has been an increase in learning support teachers, with one now available for every 52 students, compared with the original goal of one for every 100 students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.