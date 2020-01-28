Menu

Crime

Man arrested, charged with theft after foot pursuit in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 11:11 am
Updated January 28, 2020 11:17 am
Peterborough police say the man was located by an officer shortly after the reported theft.
Peterborough police say the man was located by an officer shortly after the reported theft. File

A foot chase through downtown Peterborough on Monday led to the arrest of a man on theft charges.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a George Street North store around 1 p.m. for reports of a man stealing merchandise and fleeing the store on foot towards Hunter and Park streets.

READ MORE: Peterborough massage therapist faces additional 6 counts of sexual assault at spa

A short time later, police say an officer located a suspect walking south on Park Street. Police allege the suspect ran away through several backyards and climbed over numerous fences.

The officer continued to follow the suspect, who police say was located a short time later hiding in the rafters of a storage room attached to a Homewood Avenue residence.

Jordan Allan Edgerton, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 18.

Peterborough police patrol downtown on foot
Peterborough police patrol downtown on foot
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePolice ChasePolice PursuitPeterborough crimedowntown PeterboroughFoot PursuitJordan Edgerton
