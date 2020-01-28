Man arrested, charged with theft after foot pursuit in downtown Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A foot chase through downtown Peterborough on Monday led to the arrest of a man on theft charges.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a George Street North store around 1 p.m. for reports of a man stealing merchandise and fleeing the store on foot towards Hunter and Park streets.

A short time later, police say an officer located a suspect walking south on Park Street. Police allege the suspect ran away through several backyards and climbed over numerous fences.

Another foot chase today through the downtown by area 1 @PtboPolice officers.8 blocks.Suspect in custody. Of course. Don’t run. You’ll only sit in our cells sweaty and tired. The stolen track pants and shoes didn’t help you either. #fitness @downtownPtbo @GlobalPtbo — Scott Gilbert (@Chief_SGilbert) January 28, 2020

The officer continued to follow the suspect, who police say was located a short time later hiding in the rafters of a storage room attached to a Homewood Avenue residence.

Jordan Allan Edgerton, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 18.

