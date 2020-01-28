Birds flocking to national parks in the Canadian Rockies

Send this page to someone via email

It turns out tourists aren’t the only ones who love the national parks in the Canadian Rockies.

Despite recent studies showing bird populations are declining in many areas of North America, scientists with Parks Canada have found that most songbirds are doing well in Banff, Jasper, Waterton Lakes, Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

“Our populations are stable to increasing,” Jesse Whittington, a wildlife ecologist with Banff National Park in Alberta, said in an interview.

Whittington was a lead author on a paper published in November in the journal Ecosphere that looked at broad trends in bird populations in the five mountain parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

This undated photo provided by Kilmorey Lodge shows Vimy Mountain and Waterton Lake from Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta, Canada. AP Photo/Kilmorey Lodge

“Our study had three main objectives: We wanted to know how our bird populations are changing over time and how has climate change affected our bird populations, then how can we make our bird monitoring more efficient.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Advocates push for more wildlife corridors in Banff National Park

Whittington said scientists have been monitoring bird populations in the five mountain parks since 2007. Equipped with audio recorders, they hike into specific sites every spring when birds are most vocal.

“We analyzed bird trends for 64 species from 544 sites,” he said. “We detected over 34,000 bird songs.

“Over that time, we found that 91 per cent of the bird species increased their range over 10 years. That was really good to see.” Tweet This

Two other recent studies have found numbers for most bird species are dramatically dropping. One report concluded overall numbers have declined by three billion since 1970 — about a 30 per cent drop.

READ MORE: Hundreds of hectares of trees being removed from Jasper area

A view of Two Jack Lake in Banff National Park is shown in an undated handout photo. Travel Alberta/The Canadian Press

Whittington said their study looked at whether specific birds — such as dark-eyed juncos, white-crowned sparrows and yellow-rumped warblers — were present or absent at each site.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty hard to estimate the actual number of birds we have in Banff National Park, so we looked at whether their range was increasing or decreasing over time,” he said. “Range contraction and expansion is correlated with increases and decreases in population size.”

Whittington said the study also looked at what role climate plays in the trends.

“All birds have what’s called a climatic niche, so they have this temperature range that they do best (in).”

READ MORE: Ecological surprises in Waterton two years after devastating wildfire

In this July 6, 2017 photo, a bridge crosses a stream along the Iceline Trail in Yoho National Park. Adam Kealoha Causey, The Canadian Press

The Parks Canada scientists discovered that most birds expanded their range during warmer and drier springs.

READ MORE: Parks Canada images show wildlife after Waterton wildfire

Whittington said some might think that means climate change is good for bird populations, but he suggested it’s likely related to the location.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly in the mountain parks, it’s a pretty rugged environment. It’s cold and relatively inhospitable.” Tweet This

Whittington said it would be interesting to compare their results to other locations outside the protected areas. To that end, they are making their research available to other scientists.

Their study, he added, showed migrant birds also responded to changes in temperature and precipitation more than the winter residents.

On the technical side, Whittington said the study built upon work of other researchers, who monitor sites multiple times throughout the year.

“What we did was actually estimate the bird’s singing rate,” he said. “In using that, we could estimate probability of detection with just one site visit.”

The study’s findings support a growing body of research that suggests bird populations are more resilient in protected areas.

READ MORE: After 8 rescues in 7 years, Parks Canada has new rules for climbing Canada’s highest peak