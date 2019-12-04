Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Science

Climate change is causing birds to shrink, U.S. study suggests

By Will Dunham Reuters
Posted December 4, 2019 8:48 pm
Collection of the birds at the Field Museum in Chicago
Some of the thousands of birds in the collection of the Field Museum in Chicago, that collided with city buildings, are pictured in this photo released on December 4, 2019. Field Museum/Ben Marks/ Handout via REUTERS

Since 1978, researchers have scooped up and measured tens of thousands of birds that died after crashing into buildings in Chicago during spring and fall migrations. Their work has documented what might be called the incredible shrinking bird.

A study published on Wednesday involving 70,716 birds killed from 1978 through 2016 in such collisions in the third-largest U.S. city found that their average body sizes steadily declined over that time, though their wingspans increased.

READ MORE: European Union will likely miss 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target, report says

The results suggest that a warming climate is driving down the size of certain bird species in North America and perhaps around the world, the researchers said. They cited a phenomenon called Bergmann’s rule, in which individuals within a species tend to be smaller in warmer regions and larger in colder regions, as reason to believe that species may become smaller over time as temperatures rise.

Story continues below advertisement

The study focused on 52 species – mostly songbirds dominated by various sparrows, warblers and thrushes – that breed in cold regions of North America and spend their winters in locations south of Chicago. The researchers measured and weighed a parade of birds that crashed into building windows and went splat onto the ground.

Climate point-of-no-return ‘hurtling towards us,’ UN warns world leaders
Climate point-of-no-return ‘hurtling towards us,’ UN warns world leaders

Over the four decades, body size decreased in all 52 species. The average body mass fell by 2.6 per cent. Leg bone length dropped by 2.4 per cent. The wingspans increased by 1.3 per cent, possibly to enable the species to continue to make long migrations even with smaller bodies.

READ MORE: Global effort to stop climate change ‘utterly inadequate,’ UN chief says

“In other words, climate change seems to be changing both the size and shape of these species,” said biologist Brian Weeks of the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability, lead author of the study published in the journal Ecology Letters.

“Virtually everyone agrees that the climate is warming, but examples of just how that is affecting the natural world are only now coming to light,” added Dave Willard, collections manager emeritus at the Field Museum in Chicago who measured all the birds.

More than 20 million people a year made refugees by climate disasters: report
More than 20 million people a year made refugees by climate disasters: report

The study provides fresh evidence of worrisome trends for North American birds. A study published in September documented a 29% avian population drop in the United States and Canada since 1970 and a net loss of about 2.9 billion birds.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the message to take away is this,” Weeks said. “As humans change the world at an unprecedented rate and scale, there are likely widespread and consistent biotic responses to environmental change.”

© 2019 Reuters
Climate ChangeClimate change effectsWarmer Climateclimate change birdsClimate Effectsbird size changes because of climate changebird size climate changebird sizesbird sizes climate changebirds decreasing in size
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.