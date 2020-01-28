Menu

Education

Rotating strikes continue for Ontario elementary teachers ahead of escalating job action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 6:22 am
Striking teachers from Kew Beach Junior Public School in Toronto cheer as passing cars honk their horns in support on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Striking teachers from Kew Beach Junior Public School in Toronto cheer as passing cars honk their horns in support on Monday, January 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers say the one-day strikes set to take place throughout the week are a precursor to more aggressive action.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says it plans to start introducing province-wide strikes starting next Thursday, even as members continue a series of rotating, one-day walkouts at boards across the province.

The union says it’s hoping to turn up the pressure on the Ontario government, which is in the middle of contentious contract talks with all of the province’s major teachers unions.

All four unions are carrying out some form of job action to protest what they call dangerous cuts to the education system, but which the government characterizes as necessary measures.

ETFO and the government have not been at the bargaining table for several weeks.

Today’s rotating strikes will affect the Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings-Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory school boards.

PR battle over public education in Ontario
© 2020 The Canadian Press
