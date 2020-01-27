Menu

Crime

3 more charges laid against former RCMP official Cameron Ortis

By David Lao Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 5:25 pm
The lawyer for an RCMP intelligence official accused of violating secrecy laws expressed concern in court today about the pace of the legal proceedings. Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Senior RCMP official Cameron Ortis, now faces three new charges under Canada’s Security of Information Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada said in a statement that Ortis faces the charges under section 14 of the act relating to the “unauthorized communication of special operational information.”

Ortis already faces several charges, with a charge laid in September for allegedly preparing to share information with a terrorist organization or foreign entity. He was also charged with sharing information dating back to 2015.

He is expected to appear again in court tomorrow.

