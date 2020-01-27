3 more charges laid against former RCMP official Cameron Ortis

Send this page to someone via email

Senior RCMP official Cameron Ortis, now faces three new charges under Canada’s Security of Information Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada said in a statement that Ortis faces the charges under section 14 of the act relating to the “unauthorized communication of special operational information.”

Ortis already faces several charges, with a charge laid in September for allegedly preparing to share information with a terrorist organization or foreign entity. He was also charged with sharing information dating back to 2015.

He is expected to appear again in court tomorrow.

