4 teens arrested after high school assault: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have arrested four teenagers following an assault near Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School.

Investigators say there was a large disturbance on Jan. 16 involving multiple students from Bishop Tonnos and St. Thomas More Catholic high schools at a plaza in the area of Pannabaker Drive and Garner Road West in Ancaster.

During the incident, which was captured on video, a 15-year-old boy from Bishop Tonnos was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Police have learned that about 20 students from St. Thomas More were in attendance at the time of the disturbance.

With help from school administrators, police arrested four youths between last Tuesday and Saturday.

Three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy have been turned over to the youth office for a diversion program related to the offence of assault.

Police say other students were identified as being indirectly involved in the incident and that information was passed on to the school administrations.