Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 teens arrested after high school assault: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 27, 2020 3:19 pm
hamilton-police-central-station
Hamilton police have arrested four teenagers following an altercation between students from Bishop Tonnos and St. Thomas More Catholic high schools. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have arrested four teenagers following an assault near Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School.

Investigators say there was a large disturbance on Jan. 16 involving multiple students from Bishop Tonnos and St. Thomas More Catholic high schools at a plaza in the area of Pannabaker Drive and Garner Road West in Ancaster.

During the incident, which was captured on video, a 15-year-old boy from Bishop Tonnos was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention
Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention

Police have learned that about 20 students from St. Thomas More were in attendance at the time of the disturbance.

With help from school administrators, police arrested four youths between last Tuesday and Saturday.

READ MORE: 7-year-old boy is an ‘innocent victim’ in shooting, Hamilton police say

Three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy have been turned over to the youth office for a diversion program related to the offence of assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say other students were identified as being indirectly involved in the incident and that information was passed on to the school administrations.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultHamilton Policebishop tonnos high schoolAncaster assaultHamilton student assaultSt. Thomas More High Schoolyouth diversion program
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.