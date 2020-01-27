Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta might extend Feb. 28 deadline for high-tech panel report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2020 1:20 pm
Edmonton tech company disappointed by lack of provincial support at Consumer Electronics Show
Jan. 17: The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas showcases the best of the best in technology. But for one Edmonton company, it was a disappointment due to the lack of support from the province. TIQ Software CEO Jason Suriano shares his experience.

Alberta’s economic development minister says she’s open to extending the deadline for a looming benchmark panel report on growing the high-tech sector.

But Tanya Fir but says she wants to start taking action on the recommendations no later than the end of spring.

The panel of business, tech, and academic leaders is to deliver its report by the end of February, but Fir says she’ll give them more time if necessary as long as the government gets the answers it
needs.

The seven-member Innovation Capital Working Group is tasked with presenting options and strategies to grow Alberta’s tech sector.

READ MORE: Alberta government offering 30% tax credit through new investor program

The opposition NDP says creating the panel shows the United Conservative government recognizes its actions are putting the tech sector in the ditch and that corrective action is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton tech startup disappointed after UCP freezes investor tax credit program

In last fall’s budget the UCP scrapped multiple tax incentives designed by the NDP to encourage investment in the tech sector.

The UCP said at that time that its broad cut in the corporate income tax, and reducing red tape, should be enough to lift businesses in all industries, including tech.

Watch (Sept. 16, 2019): Some Alberta tech startups are worried potential investors will be deterred now that the province has frozen an attractive tax credit program. Emily Mertz explains.

Alberta tech startups concerned about tax credit program being frozen
Alberta tech startups concerned about tax credit program being frozen
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta GovernmentAlberta UCPAlberta Investor Tax CreditAlberta Economic Developmentalberta techAlberta tech jobstanya firtax incentivesalberta tech industryhigh-tech sectorInnovation Capital Working Group
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.