Alberta might extend Feb. 28 deadline for high-tech panel report

Alberta’s economic development minister says she’s open to extending the deadline for a looming benchmark panel report on growing the high-tech sector.

But Tanya Fir but says she wants to start taking action on the recommendations no later than the end of spring.

The panel of business, tech, and academic leaders is to deliver its report by the end of February, but Fir says she’ll give them more time if necessary as long as the government gets the answers it

needs.

The seven-member Innovation Capital Working Group is tasked with presenting options and strategies to grow Alberta’s tech sector.

The opposition NDP says creating the panel shows the United Conservative government recognizes its actions are putting the tech sector in the ditch and that corrective action is needed.

In last fall’s budget the UCP scrapped multiple tax incentives designed by the NDP to encourage investment in the tech sector.

The UCP said at that time that its broad cut in the corporate income tax, and reducing red tape, should be enough to lift businesses in all industries, including tech.

