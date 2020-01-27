Menu

Crime

Anti-black and anti-Semitic graffiti found on Newmarket school, police say

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 2:58 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 2:59 pm
File photo of St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Newmarket.
File photo of St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Newmarket. Google Streetview

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after investigators say hate-motivated graffiti was found on a Newmarket school.

Police were called to St. Paul Catholic Elementary School on William Roe Boulevard, near Yonge Street and Mulock Drive, before 7 a.m. on Monday by school staff with reports that graffiti covered an outside wall of the school.

Investigators said the graffiti contained anti-Semitic and anti-black messages and images.

“York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form,” police said.

“Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Story continues below advertisement

The York Catholic District School Board also released a statement on Monday, calling the incident “unacceptable.”

“It goes against our Catholic values of equity, inclusion, and respect as well as the honour we place on the diversity of each human being,” the statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

