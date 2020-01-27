83-year-old Severn man charged with indecent act, voyeurism, police say

An 83-year-old Severn, Ont., man has been charged with committing an indecent act and voyeurism in Orillia on Thursday night, OPP say.
At about 10:30 p.m., officers say they were called to investigate an elderly man who was looking into a window in the north end of Orillia.
The man fled the scene, but according to police, a neighbour was able to get a detailed description of him.
Ronald Leyzack, 83, was subsequently charged with committing an indecent act in a public space, indecent exposure to a person under 16, voyeurism, criminal harassment and four counts of trespassing at night.
Leyzack was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
COMMENTS