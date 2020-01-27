Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Canadian Armed Forces member last seen at nightclub: CFB Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 11:19 am
Military police are looking for Pte. Michal Beaman, a Canadian Armed Forces member who went missing in Kingston on Friday.
Military police are looking for Pte. Michal Beaman, a Canadian Armed Forces member who went missing in Kingston on Friday. CFB Kingston

A Canadian Army member has gone missing, according to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston.

Pte. Michal Beaman, 22, was last seen in Kingston on Friday night at The Spot Nightclub on Division Street.

A CFB Kingston public affairs officer says Beaman is not from Kingston but was training at CFB Kingston on a course. He had gone out that night with friends from his course and was last seen just before midnight on Friday.

READ MORE: Kingston-based military member facing sexual assault charges

Beaman is described as a white man who is five feet five inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, a black jacket and red shoes the last time he was seen.

According to a CFB Kingston news release, Beaman has not been heard from in two days, and staff are concerned for his safety.

Story continues below advertisement

CFB Kingston military police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-541-5010, ext. 2044.

Military, Kingston and provincial police partner in training exercise at CFB Kingston
Military, Kingston and provincial police partner in training exercise at CFB Kingston

Military police are currently looking for Beaman both on the base and in the city.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Armed ForcesCFB KingstonMissing Man KingstonCanadian Armed Forces member missingCanadian Armed Forces missingmilitary police kingstonmilitary police kingston missingMissing army membermissing army member the spotthe spot missing army memberThe spot nightclub kingston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.