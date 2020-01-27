Missing Canadian Armed Forces member last seen at nightclub: CFB Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian Army member has gone missing, according to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston.

Pte. Michal Beaman, 22, was last seen in Kingston on Friday night at The Spot Nightclub on Division Street.

A CFB Kingston public affairs officer says Beaman is not from Kingston but was training at CFB Kingston on a course. He had gone out that night with friends from his course and was last seen just before midnight on Friday.

Beaman is described as a white man who is five feet five inches tall. He has brown hair and eyes and was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, a black jacket and red shoes the last time he was seen.

According to a CFB Kingston news release, Beaman has not been heard from in two days, and staff are concerned for his safety.

Story continues below advertisement

CFB Kingston military police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-541-5010, ext. 2044.

1:24 Military, Kingston and provincial police partner in training exercise at CFB Kingston Military, Kingston and provincial police partner in training exercise at CFB Kingston

Military police are currently looking for Beaman both on the base and in the city.