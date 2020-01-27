30-year-old man dead following collision with propane truck in Picton

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man is dead following a collision involving a propane truck in Picton over the weekend.

OPP say the crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on County Road 17 in Prince Edward County’s Hallowell Ward.

Along with OPP, Hastings Quinte Emergency Medical Services and Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene after police say a car collided with a propane truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the truck driver was not seriously injured, according to police.

On Monday, OPP identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joshua Heisie from Prince Edward County.

No charges are anticipated in the case.

