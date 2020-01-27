Fog advisory for Edmonton, central Alberta Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Thick fog Monday morning has prompted a fog advisory for Edmonton and the surrounding region, stretching down past Red Deer to the Drumheller area.

Environment Canada said near-zero visibility fog would persist through the morning hours and gradually dissipate during the day.

The weather agency initially said freezing drizzle was possible, especially in regions near the Saskatchewan border, but later removed that information from its advisory.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some places, so drivers are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near-zero visibility in fog are expected or occurring.

