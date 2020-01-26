Edmonton celebrates Australia Day with wildfire fundraisers across the city

Send this page to someone via email

As Australia continues to be massively affected by wildfires that have torched thousands of kilometres of the country, the nation took a breath and celebrated Australia Day Sunday.

Across the world in Edmonton, local businesses took the opportunity to host fundraisers for wildfire aid.

“Everybody knows someone that has been touched in some way,” said Australian expat Luke Holcombe, who is also a member of the Edmonton Australian Football Club.

The club hosted a fundraiser at The Pint downtown Sunday, with a silent auction until 8 p.m., as well as a 50/50 and special Australia-themed food and drink items.

“We are really blown away by Edmontonians and the Australian community,” Holcombe said.

“People that haven’t really been touched at all — they have really went above and beyond.” Tweet This

Edmonton artist Karen Bishop also launched her own fundraiser, creating a special koala print to raise money for wildlife relief. She said that she actually connected with the Australian who had taken the original photo she based it on.

“I had found out this particular koala, that [it] was in the wildlife sanctuary in Australia,” Bishop said “So that was kind of cool to connect with her [the photographer] and find out her story as well, and find out that the little bear, he is okay.

“I think like most people I was wanting to do something, and art is my thing.” Tweet This

Some Edmonton-area ski hills also took the opportunity to host events. Rabbit Hill is set to host a Ride for Australia event Sunday evening, between 6-9 p.m.

“Australia is such a major part of the ski industry in western Canada with people working in the ski industry,” Rabbit Hill general manager Derek Look said.

“We’ve had many employees that come work for us that are [now] in Australia so we just felt compelled to do it.”

All the proceeds from the $25 tickets, which get riders rental equipment as well, will go to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

“It’s tough to watch and you feel kind of helpless, so this is how we wanted to do our part,” Look said.

Edmontonians can hit the slopes Sunday evening to raise money for Australia. Global News

The ski hill hopes to see 500 people come out for Sunday’s event.

For those who can’t make it out to the Edmonton events, there are many ways to donate to help Australia.

