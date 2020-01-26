New Brunswick man shaves beard for Australian wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

An Australian man who now calls New Brunswick home has shaved his beard to help his homeland.

Lucas Menzie first spoke to Global News about his plans earlier in January.

He’s been growing the beard for seven years now, not for any particular reason but it’s become a part of him nonetheless.

“There’s not many bearded Australians around here,” Menize says with a laugh.

Lucas Menzie shaves his 13-inch beard. Travis Fortnum

Seeing the wildfires on Australia compelled Menzie to do something.

“It kind of hits you when you see it,” he says, “if you’ve been to those places that are on fire.”

His family still lives in some of the affected areas.

“We were trying to see if we could get back there somehow and figured that wasn’t going to be feasible so we thought we’d try and raise some money for the injured wildlife there.”

And he did — nearly $7,800 so far through a GoFundMe page, all going straight to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

“This is the easiest way I could do it I guess,” says Menzie, “and I think it’s time it comes off anyway.”

So they chose Jan. 26 as the day it would all go down: Australia Day.

With the support of his wife and three kids, Menzie clipped, buzzed and shaved until all 13 inches of his beard were gone.

He says he’ll keep the GoFundMe open a little longer, in hopes of being able to help donate even more.

Lucas Menzie after shaving his 13-inch beard. Travis Fortnum