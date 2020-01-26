Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver Giants 3-2 in OT

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Giants will be looking for redemption in Western Hockey League action on Sunday night when they play the second half of a home-and-home series with the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets bested the Giants 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night in the first half of the double-header.

Kelowna showed Vancouver up in front of their hometown crowd at the Langley Event Centre on Saturday evening.

The Rockets’ Matthew Wedman opened the scoring in the first period.

The Giants picked up two points in the second before the Rockets’ Jonas Peterek tied the game in the third sending the contest to overtime.

Peterek, who was acquired from the Calgary Hitmen in early January, has already scored four goals in six games with the Rockets.

Kaedan Korczak capitalized on a power play to get the game-winner in overtime.

Saturday night’s victory extends the Rockets winning streak to two games.

The team will be back on the ice in Kelowna at 5:05 p.m. Sunday evening for a rematch with the Giants.