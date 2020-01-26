Menu

Sports

Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver Giants 3-2 in OT

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 5:42 pm
The Kelowna Rockets bested the Vancouver Giants 3-2 on Saturday night. .
The Vancouver Giants will be looking for redemption in Western Hockey League action on Sunday night when they play the second half of a home-and-home series with the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets bested the Giants 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night in the first half of the double-header.

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Rockets stop 6-game slide, Vees post 37th win of season

Kelowna showed Vancouver up in front of their hometown crowd at the Langley Event Centre on Saturday evening.

The Rockets’ Matthew Wedman opened the scoring in the first period.

The Giants picked up two points in the second before the Rockets’ Jonas Peterek tied the game in the third sending the contest to overtime.

Rocket Report Jonas Peterek

READ MORE: Rocket Report: Jonas Peterek, from Hitman to Rocket man

Story continues below advertisement

Peterek, who was acquired from the Calgary Hitmen in early January, has already scored four goals in six games with the Rockets.

Kaedan Korczak capitalized on a power play to get the game-winner in overtime.

Saturday night’s victory extends the Rockets winning streak to two games.

The team will be back on the ice in Kelowna at 5:05 p.m. Sunday evening for a rematch with the Giants.

HockeyWHLKelowna RocketsVancouver GiantsRockets HighlightsKelowna Rockets Vancouver Giants HighlightsRockets Giants Highlights
