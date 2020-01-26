Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary runners expose themselves to the cold to support homeless

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 4:59 pm
Calgarians participate in the second annual NATEFIT Calgary Exposed 5K run, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. .
Calgarians participate in the second annual NATEFIT Calgary Exposed 5K run, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. . Global News

Dozens of people endured a chilly run Sunday morning in support of Calgary’s homeless community.

The second annual NATEFIT Calgary Exposed 5K run was held to raise funds and awareness for the non-profit organization Inn from the Cold, which provides emergency shelter and support to the homeless.

Related News

“I truly believe in supporting the community and the less fortunate and Inn from the Cold is a great organization,” organizer Nathaniel Ernst said.

READ MORE: Calgarians hold shirtless run to help homeless

Ernst said he got the idea to hold the winter run two years ago after taking an interest in cold exposure.

“I did a couple runs and read a book on Wim Hof the Iceman, who has a bunch of world records and doing things out in the cold, and people thought I was crazy, so I figured it was a perfect opportunity to raise money for charity,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgarians honour 123 homeless people who died in 2019 at Longest Night of the Year

Fifty shirtless people participated in the five kilometre run.

Ernst said this year’s run was a lot more bearable than the previous year.

“Last year was minus 36, minus 38 with the windchill. We had 20 runners and luckily no one got injured,” he said. “This year, we had some training runs at minus 37, but we’re lucky today, with the nice weather it feels like summer outside.”

Last year’s run raised $31,500 for Inn from the Cold.

Donations for the organization will be accepted for another two weeks. Those looking to donate can do so online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Inn from the Coldcalgary homelessCalgary charity runCalgary shirtless runCalgary winter runNATEFIT Calgary Exposed 5K run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.