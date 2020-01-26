Calgary runners expose themselves to the cold to support homeless

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people endured a chilly run Sunday morning in support of Calgary’s homeless community.

The second annual NATEFIT Calgary Exposed 5K run was held to raise funds and awareness for the non-profit organization Inn from the Cold, which provides emergency shelter and support to the homeless.

“I truly believe in supporting the community and the less fortunate and Inn from the Cold is a great organization,” organizer Nathaniel Ernst said.

Ernst said he got the idea to hold the winter run two years ago after taking an interest in cold exposure.

“I did a couple runs and read a book on Wim Hof the Iceman, who has a bunch of world records and doing things out in the cold, and people thought I was crazy, so I figured it was a perfect opportunity to raise money for charity,” he said.

Fifty shirtless people participated in the five kilometre run.

Ernst said this year’s run was a lot more bearable than the previous year.

“Last year was minus 36, minus 38 with the windchill. We had 20 runners and luckily no one got injured,” he said. “This year, we had some training runs at minus 37, but we’re lucky today, with the nice weather it feels like summer outside.”

Last year’s run raised $31,500 for Inn from the Cold.

Donations for the organization will be accepted for another two weeks. Those looking to donate can do so online.