Calgarians honour 123 homeless people who died in 2019 at Longest Night of the Year

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians came together at city hall to mark the Longest Night of the Year on Saturday, honouring 123 people who died in 2019 while experiencing homelessness.

The fifth annual candlelight memorial on the winter solstice remembers those who died while sleeping outside, in emergency shelters or from illnesses related to homelessness, according to the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

Members of the Client Action Committee from the Calgary Homeless Foundation read aloud names of those who died — which are collected throughout the year during CAC meetings and from homeless agencies — and observed a moment of silence.

“It’s an opportunity for people who are experiencing homelessness or maybe have gotten out or other families to come together, to mourn, say goodbye and honour the lives of people they lost this past year,” said Diana Krecsy, president and CEO of the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the night focuses on those who have died.

“It’s not about politics. It’s not about resources,” Krecsy said. “It’s about the people who have died and honouring them.”

Calgarians gathered Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 to honour the 123 lives lost to homelessness this year. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The recession has affected the homeless population but there is a lot to be proud of in Calgary, Krecsy said.

“Our homeless actually is down 32 per cent per capita over the past 10 years, and shelter stays are down 35 per cent,” she said.

“But that’s still not enough. We’ve got a lot of people who are at risk of falling into homelessness, the economic downturn, we need more affordable housing, and we need more program supports for those suffering from mental health issues that are in homelessness. So we definitely have done a lot of progress but we can do better.”

Story continues below advertisement

Permanent memorial

More than $52,000 — $45,000 from the Beltline Community Investment Fund and $7,275 from a GoFundMe campaign — has been secured for a permanent homeless memorial, according to I Heart Home, a Calgary homelessness organization.

It will be located at 13 Avenue S.E. between Centre Street S. and 1 Street S.E., and be unveiled by Dec. 21, 2020.