Canada

2 displaced after mobile home fire in Fredericton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 5:27 pm
Fredericton fire station
The displaced couple is currently staying at a motel and has received help from Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and some other basics. Adrienne South/Global News

A fire at a mobile home in Fredericton on Saturday has left two adults displaced, said the Canadian Red Cross.

The organization says the fire at the home on Needle Court was reported shortly after midnight on Saturday.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating after gun fired at home in Hammonds Plans

Volunteers with the Red Cross say three people, two adults and their grandchild who they were babysitting for the evening, were able to escape the fire unharmed.

The displaced couple is currently staying at a motel and has received help from Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and some other basics.

