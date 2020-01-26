2 displaced after mobile home fire in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a mobile home in Fredericton on Saturday has left two adults displaced, said the Canadian Red Cross.

The organization says the fire at the home on Needle Court was reported shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Volunteers with the Red Cross say three people, two adults and their grandchild who they were babysitting for the evening, were able to escape the fire unharmed.

The displaced couple is currently staying at a motel and has received help from Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and some other basics.

