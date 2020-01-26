Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Quebec politics

Advertisement
Politics

Alexandre Cusson launches PLQ campaign, talks nationalizing Quebec’s drinking water

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2020 2:00 pm
Updated January 26, 2020 2:03 pm
Alexandre Cusson speaks to supporters at the launch of his campaign for the Quebec Liberal Party leadership, Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.
Alexandre Cusson speaks to supporters at the launch of his campaign for the Quebec Liberal Party leadership, Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.

Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) leadership race candidate Alexandre Cusson launched the idea of ​​nationalizing Quebec’s drinking water and promised to raise the ethical standards of his political party if he becomes its leader.

Cusson officially launched his electoral campaign on Sunday at an aquarium in Quebec City in his bid to take over from Philippe Couillard.

Cusson took the opportunity to propose two measures: raising the bar on ethics procedures and looking into nationalizing the province’s drinking water.

He said he considered it unacceptable that bottlers pay a total of only $150,000 in the form of royalties to the province.

READ MORE: Dawson College teacher embarks in PQ leadership race

On the subject of ethics, the candidate said he would like to appoint an ethics department within the PLQ.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that if he became party leader, he would ensure that at least 40 per cent of the PLQ’s candidates in the next election are women.

The next leader of the PLQ will be elected at the end of May. There is currently only one other person in the running, MP Dominique Anglade.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Former Montreal mayor should lead Quebec Liberals: poll
Former Montreal mayor should lead Quebec Liberals: poll
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec politicsLiberalsPhilippe CouillardQuebec LiberalsDominique AngladeDrummondvillePLQalexandre cussonquebec water
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.