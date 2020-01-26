Dawson College teacher embarks in PQ leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

A teacher from Dawson College in Montreal, Frédéric Bastien, is setting out to run in the Parti Québécois (PQ) leadership race.

The history teacher made the announcement on his Facebook page this weekend.

His message is signed with a fleur-de-lys and “UN NATIONALISME ASSUMÉ” written in bold follows his signature.

In his post, Bastien explains that his time of reflection is over and that the PQ “must demonstrate an assumed nationalism which challenges the federal system, in particular the constitutional law of 1982 which, without our consent, gave federal judges the power to strike down our laws.”

READ MORE: Parti Québécois says it will become more positive, renews focus on independence

Bastien will officially launch his campaign on Feb. 9 in Montreal, but he is not the only one who wants to succeed Jean-François Lisée at the head of the PQ.

Story continues below advertisement

He is the third person to publicly announce that he is embarking in the leadership race after Jonquière MP Sylvain Gaudreault and lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who also announced his candidacy on his Facebook page. Plamondon will officially launch his campaign on Tuesday in Montreal.

Another name that has been floating around is that of the humorist Guy Nantel.

The president of the Parti Québécois, Dieudonné Ella Oyono, will hold a press conference next Saturday in Montreal to announce the rules and guidelines of the next leadership race.

1:57 Beleaguered Parti-Québécois trying to re-boot message Beleaguered Parti-Québécois trying to re-boot message