Theft suspect arrested, owners of stolen ATV sought: Prince Albert RCMP

Prince Albert RCMP are looking to find the owners of a stolen red and white side-by-side ATV.

After putting out a release seeking help finding the theft suspect Sunday morning, police say they have since located a man and the ATV, and are now seeking help locating the owners of the stolen vehicle.

They also believe the man may have been responsible for other break-and-enters overnight and are inviting victims to come forward.

If you have any information regarding the stolen ATV or other incidents, contact police at 310-RCMP or 911.

