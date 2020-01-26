Menu

Canada

Theft suspect arrested, owners of stolen ATV sought: Prince Albert RCMP

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 12:39 pm
Updated January 26, 2020 1:14 pm
RCMP recovered an ATV they believed to be stolen Sunday and are looking to find its owners. .
RCMP recovered an ATV they believed to be stolen Sunday and are looking to find its owners. . Sask. RCMP / Handout

Prince Albert RCMP are looking to find the owners of a stolen red and white side-by-side ATV.

After putting out a release seeking help finding the theft suspect Sunday morning, police say they have since located a man and the ATV, and are now seeking help locating the owners of the stolen vehicle.

They also believe the man may have been responsible for other break-and-enters overnight and are inviting victims to come forward.

READ MORE: 3 full-patch FreeWheelers motorcycle gang members charged in Prince Albert drug bust

If you have any information regarding the stolen ATV or other incidents, contact police at 310-RCMP or 911.

RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts
RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts
