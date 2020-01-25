Late-night Nelson Street blaze in Kingston sends 2 to hospital, officials investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital Friday night after a house caught fire on the 200 block of Nelson Street in Kingston, Ont., according to the Kingston fire department.

A GoFundMe page created by Jesslyn Darragh says six people were living in the house, two of whom were taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Two cats living in the home, however, were killed in the blaze.

“My family lost our entire life tonight. I don’t even know where to begin,” the GoFundMe page reads.

According to the page, the furnace room caught fire and destroyed most of the occupant’s clothing and positions.

“Red cross has given us a hotel and food for 72 hours but then it’s up to us,” the bio reads.

“Where do I go?”

Fire investigators confirmed that the blaze is considered suspicious and that the damages are estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Global News has reached out to the victims via the GoFundMe page, but has yet to hear back.