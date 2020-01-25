Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Late-night Nelson Street blaze in Kingston sends 2 to hospital, officials investigating

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 5:57 pm
.
. Global News

Two people were taken to hospital Friday night after a house caught fire on the 200 block of Nelson Street in Kingston, Ont., according to the Kingston fire department.

A GoFundMe page created by Jesslyn Darragh says six  people were living in the house, two of whom were taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

READ MORE: Kingston firefighters battle blaze on Division Street

Two cats living in the home, however, were killed in the blaze.

“My family lost our entire life tonight. I don’t even know where to begin,” the GoFundMe page reads.

According to the page, the furnace room caught fire and destroyed most of the occupant’s clothing and positions.

“Red cross has given us a hotel and food for 72 hours but then it’s up to us,” the bio reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“Where do I go?”

Snake rescued in Kingston fire
Snake rescued in Kingston fire

Fire investigators confirmed that the blaze is considered suspicious and that the damages are estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Global News has reached out to the victims via the GoFundMe page, but has yet to hear back.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonHouse Firefire investigationKingston Firekingston firefightersNelson StreetKingston fire incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.