Kingston Fire and Rescue battles blaze on Division Street

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 7:27 am
Division Street Fire
WATCH: Kingston Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fully involved structure fire on Division Street near Stephen Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews are battling a blaze at an abandoned structure in the 400 block of Division Street near Stephen Street on Thursday morning.

Heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the house, which has been damaged by fire and partially collapsed.

Officials say Kingston Fire and Rescue got the call just after 2 a.m. and arrived to find both floors of the building fully engulfed.

Platoon Chief Mike Kiley says the fire has been stubborn, with a large volume of smoke and flames impacting the entire neighbourhood.

Division Street will remain closed between Russell and Stephen streets as crews work to extinguish the blaze and investigate the cause of the fire.

According to Kylie, the closure will impact morning commutes.

